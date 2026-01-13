New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Calling for the ousting of 'dynastic disasters', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition party leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for trying to welcome 'Awaid Ghuspaithiya' (immigrants) and giving 'foreign se gyaan'.

Sarcastically posting about knowing the Instagram passwords of Gandhi, Banerjee, and Bihar's Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswhi Yadav, the BJP called for people to "upgrade to real leadership" which can seal India's border, and not "sell out."

"From Rahul's 'ForeignSeGyaan' tourist trap to Mamata's 'AwaidhGhuspaithiya' infiltrator welcome mat, this is opposition 'security' at its finest: wide open for exploitation," the party posted on X.

The party also posted edited screenshots of the Instagram accounts of the political leaders, taking a jibe by posted edited bios of each account.

"When INDI alliance 'leaders' think political buzzwords make unbreakable passwords... but they're as weak as their grip on reality!" BJP wrote.

For Rahul Gandhi's account, the BJP edited his bio to be "Leader of Paryatan | Gen-z watches for comedy purposes." Mamata Banerjee's bio was changed in the screenshot to say "The official Instagram account of Mamata Banerjee, for whom illegal immigrants are everything." Whereas the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's edited in screenshot bio read "Leader of JungleRaj, Bihar."

"Time to log out these dynastic disasters and upgrade to real leadership that seals borders, not sells out. Indi first always," the post added.

The BJP locking horns over alleged 'ghuspaitiya' in Bengal comes amid the state gearing up for the assembly elections, while CM Mamata Banerjee had raised concerns regarding the SIR exercise.

Raising concern over the treatment of ordinary citizens, she said the hearings had become largely mechanical, driven by technical data, and lacked the sensitivity, human touch, and application of mind essential for such a fundamental exercise in a democracy.

"Though I know you won't reply or clarify. But (it is) my duty to inform you (of) the details," Banerjee said in a letter to EC.

"I am deeply shocked and disturbed by the manner in which the ECI appears to be relentlessly harassing ordinary citizens during the ongoing SIR. The hearing process has become largely mechanical, driven purely by technical data and is completely devoid of the application of mind, sensitivity and human touch that are indispensable for an exercise of this nature, one that directly forms the bedrock of our democracy and constitutional framework," the letter read.

She noted that backend changes to case-disposal options were causing confusion among officials and warned that such issues could amount to a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise eligible voters. (ANI)

