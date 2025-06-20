New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) A fugitive with a 12-year-old Interpol red notice against him and wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a fake-currency racket was deported by the UAE on Friday in an operation coordinated by the CBI, officials said.

Moideenabba Ummer Beary, wanted by the NIA's Kochi unit, was brought to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Dubai by flight number AI-920, they said.

"The subject was earlier geo-located in UAE through close follow up by CBI through Interpol with NCB-Abu Dhabi," a Central Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said in a statement.

Beary was wanted by the NIA in a case of counterfeiting Indian currency notes, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

He had allegedly procured high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) at Dubai and transported the same to Bengaluru through Sharjah.

"The CBI got the Red Notice published against the subject on December 30, 2013 through Interpol on the request of NIA. The accused subject was arrested in the UAE and extradition request was sent to the UAE through MHA and MEA," the spokesperson said.

