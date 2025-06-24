Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday emphasised the government's strong financial standing and the urgent need to accelerate infrastructure project execution.

Speaking at the Punyabhushan Award ceremony in Pune, he also took aim at the lack of out-of-the-box thinking within the administration.

"There is no shortage of funds. I often make announcements worth Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 50,000 crore. People especially journalists find it hard to believe such figures. I tell them to write down every word, and if even one project doesn't happen, they can run it as breaking news. But today, the problem isn't funding it's the lack of speed in execution," Gadkari said.

He explained that innovative financial models have enabled infrastructure investments far beyond annual budgetary allocations. "Though the budget is Rs 2 lakh crore, I can manage to spend Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakh crore," he said, highlighting the Indian economy's dynamic and growth-oriented approach.

Gadkari criticised the rigid functioning of the administration system, likening it to rural animal behaviour. "In villages, when animals move out to graze, they walk in a disciplined straight line. Similarly, our administrative system functions in a rigid, linear way. If someone suggests an out-of-the-box idea, it's often dismissed outright as 'not possible'," he said.

Recalling a significant conversation with the then Finance Commission chairman, Gadkari said that 406 projects worth Rs 3.85 lakh crore were stuck with banks and risked becoming non-performing assets (NPAs). "The issue wasn't money--it was land acquisition delays, pending utility shifting, lack of railway and environmental clearances, and legal cases. These systemic blockages pushed major companies towards bankruptcy," he said.

The minister further explained how the government intervened. "We sat together, assessed the projects, and terminated Rs 40,000 crore worth of unviable ones. We revived others and prevented Rs 3 lakh crore worth of NPAs, saving banks and the economy from a major crisis," he said.

He credited Vijay Kelkar, former bureaucrat and economist, for introducing impactful reforms. "Kelkar Sahab was open to new ideas. He accepted what was reasonable, rejected what was not, and corrected policies accordingly. His goal was always clear India's economic growth and development."

Concluding his speech, Gadkari stressed that policy-making is crucial for progress and praised administrative officers who drive systemic change. "Without reform-oriented leadership, even the most capable officials get frustrated. Kelkar's legacy reminds us that governance must be agile, not rigid," he said. (ANI)

