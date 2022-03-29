New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said future governance models could redefine the role of a civil servant and governance may be passed on more and more into the citizen domain, truly achieving the spirit of "minimum government".

An intricately interwoven interface of technology, new indices and artificial intelligence may take over in a big way, he said, delivering the keynote address at the 'Vision India@2047' conclave with sectoral experts.

India will emerge as a frontline nation by 2047 and the world will take cues from us in most of the critical areas of development and governance, Singh, the minister of state for personnel, said.

There is a need to evolve an Indian vision for India and develop Indian solutions for Indian problems, and here the nature of indices relevant to 2047 must be perfectly visualised, he said at the conclave organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) here.

Singh urged the DARPG to bring greater synergy between the good governance index and the world governance index.

The dictum of minimum government will reach its logical conclusion by 2047 and therefore, there is a need for institution-embedded knowledge and experience to deliver public services in an efficient and effective manner, he said.

He said that India at 2047 would be governed by civil servants who are currently in their 8th-10th year of civil service and therefore, it is important to inspire and involve the young civil servants with 'Vision India@2047'.

Singh informed that DARPG is among the ministries or departments of the government which are formulating its 'Vision India@2047', and it has constituted an advisory group under his chairmanship with 15 sector specialists and national experts.

The minister said that international experiences of the US, the UK and the Republic of Korea indicate that many 21st century administrative reforms are based on the performance revolution, the customer revolution and the innovation revolution, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

In his concluding remarks, Singh said that 21st century public grievance redressal would be based on single-window agencies which will help citizens use information for seeking better services.

Contemplated steps include – one nation-one portal, multilingual centralised public grievances redress and monitoring system (CPGRAMS) for enhanced citizen outreach, data analytics to measure the quality of grievance redressal, feedback call-centres and provision for citizen transcripts on the CPGRAMS portal, the minister added.

He said that DARPG will seek to make citizens charters effective, enhance citizen participation in government through crowd sourcing of ideas, hackathons, analysis and identification of grievance prone areas, and strengthen monitoring and evaluation.

Srinivas R Katikithala, Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, were among the senior officials who took part in the meeting.

