Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday received a warm welcome during his visit to Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking exclusively with ANI, he highlighted the bright future of India-Afghanistan relations, indicating a positive trajectory in bilateral ties. Muttaqi thanked the Ulema and people of the area for their warm welcome, appreciating the large turnout.

"The journey has been very good so far. Not just the people of Darul Uloom, but all the people of the area have come here. I am grateful to them for the warm welcome they extended to me... I am thankful to the Ulema of Deoband and the people of the area for this warm welcome... The future of India-Afghanistan relations seems very bright," Muttaqi told ANI.

Muttaqi's visit demonstrates the strengthening diplomatic relations between India and Afghanistan. Muttaqi's visit aims to strengthen India-Afghanistan relations, focusing on economic, security, and cultural cooperation.

India has been a significant investor in Afghanistan's development, and the visit may explore ways to enhance economic ties, trade, and investment.

India's engagement with Afghanistan is driven by strategic interests, including regional stability and security. The visit may also touch on regional dynamics, including Pakistan's role in the region and its impact on India-Afghanistan relations.

The Afghan minister reached UP earlier today, and at around 3 PM he will address a public program where he will address students and the public, according to media in charge of Darul Uloom Deoband.

Darul Uloom Deoband, an Islamic seminary, has produced Islamic scholars from India and around the world. The seminary was established in the late 1800s by Sayyid Muhammad Abid, Fazlur Rahman Usmai, Mahtab Ali Deobandi and others. Muhamad Qasim Nanautawi laid the foundation of the current campus. The school mainly teaches manqulat.

The Afghan FM is also set to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday.

Earlier on October 10, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held detailed discussions with the Afghan Foreign Minister, as both sides discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, as well as important regional developments.

"External Affairs Minister reiterated India's long-standing friendship with the Afghan people and highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties binding the two nations. He conveyed India's continued commitment to support the aspirations and developmental needs of the Afghan people", the joint statement mentioned.

He further expressed his deep appreciation to Afghanistan for its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on 22 April 2025, as well as for the sincere condolences and solidarity expressed with the people and Government of India, the statement highlighted.

Both sides emphasised respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The EAM appreciated the Afghan side's understanding of India's security concerns. The Afghan Foreign Minister reiterated the commitment that the Afghan government will not allow any group or individual to use the territory of Afghanistan against India.

Both sides have also agreed that India would further deepen its engagement in development cooperation projects, particularly in the sectors of healthcare, public infrastructure and capacity-building.

As part of ongoing healthcare cooperation, several projects are being undertaken, including the establishment of a Thalassemia Centre, a Modern Diagnostic Centre, and the replacement of the heating system at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) in Kabul.

Notably, a 30-bed hospital in Kabul's Bagrami district, an Oncology Centre, and a Trauma Centre in Kabul, as well as five Maternity Health Clinics in the provinces of Paktika, Khost, and Paktia, are also set to be built by India. (ANI)

