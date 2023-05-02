Srinagar, May 2 (PTI) Holding a G-20 event in Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of immense joy and the delegates of participating countries will get to see with their own eyes that the people of the Union Territory are peace-loving, the BJP said on Tuesday.

The party said such an international event was happening in J-K for the first time since the country's independence in 1947.

“It is a matter of immense joy for J-K that the representatives of G-20 countries will visit here for a two-day event. This is happening for the first time since the country's independence that such an international level event is taking place in J-K. I thank the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organising this huge meeting,” J-K BJP president Ravindra Raina told reporters here.

He said in the last 70 years, a lot of propaganda was done regarding Jammu and Kashmir at the national and international level and people were misled by the enemies of peace.

But the world has now become aware that the people of J-K want to live in peace, happiness and prosperity, Raina added.

“The people here are peace-loving. The hearts of the people of J-K are filled with loyalty towards the country. The whole world has seen this. So, it is a matter of happiness that the delegates of the G-20 countries will visit here and see J-K with their own eyes,” he said.

Reacting to National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's criticism of the government for not holding a G-20 meeting in the Jammu region, the BJP leader said he is a tall leader and should not give such statements.

“J-K is a single unit. He should not give such statements which try to separate Jammu from Kashmir. J-K is our Union Territory. I will say that PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) is our territory. He should not try to separate Kashmir and Jammu,” the BJP leader said.

Lashing out at Pakistan, Raina said the neighbouring country has always indulged in bloodshed in the valley.

“Pakistan sent bullets to J-K. Pakistan is behind the bloodbath in J-K. Pakistan has given wounds to the people of J-K in the last 35 years. Today, when the people of J-K want to live in peace, the enemies of the country and the enemies of peace find it hard to digest.

“So, they indulge in violence every now and then. Pakistan does not want peace and calm in Kashmir. Pakistan is the biggest enemy of the people of J-K. Pakistan has killed many innocent people, and it is responsible for terror incidents in J-K,” he said.

The BJP's J-K unit president said Pakistan has had to bear the consequences of indulging in terror activities, but still has not learnt its lesson. “It should have learnt a lesson that gun is a dangerous thing.”

Raina said the people living in PoK were Indians and “our brothers”.

“There is a resolution of both Houses of Parliament on February 22, 1994 on the issue. PoK is a part of India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said it in Parliament. Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzafaffarabad, Mirpur, Bhimber, Kotlibagh, and other areas are a part of J-K. The residents in these areas are Indians, they are our brothers,” he said.

Asked about the delay in conducting assembly polls in J-K, Raina said holding an election is the prerogative of the Election Commission.

“The BJP is ready for the assembly elections in J-K. The government's responsibility is only to provide some requirements needed by the ECI, like providing security etc. The announcement of the elections is the job of the ECI. It is an autonomous body which has to decide. We want the elections to be announced today,” he said.

Referring to the recent militant attack in Poonch in which five army personnel were killed, the BJP leader said if there were any lapses in the security, “they will be investigated”.

“We all should together fight the enemies of peace,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)