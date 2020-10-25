Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister of State G Kishan Reddy on Saturday offered prayers at Kanaka Durga Temple on the eve of Dussehra in Andhra Pradesh.

The Union Minister landed at Vijayawada International Airport, Gannavaram accompanied by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao. State BJP leaders Madhukar, A Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Ravela Kishore Babu, Pathuri Nagabhushanam and party workers reached the airport to welcomed Reddy.

"Arrived in Vijayawada to a warm and pleasant reception from the Office Bearers and Karyakartas @BJP4Andhra at the Gannavaram Airport. Looking forward to a fruitful visit," Kishan Reddy tweeted.

Earlier, the 'Veda Sabha' was held at Kanaka Durga temple premises on Indrakeeladri hillock.

Scholars of four 'Vedas' from across the state participated in the event and recited hymns.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'. (ANI)

