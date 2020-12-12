New Delhi, December 12: A large group of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws at Singh border between Haryana and Delhi. Their agitation entered 17th day on Saturday. The protesting farmers have arrived completely prepared with ration and other essential items for a "long fight". A makeshift gym has also been set up for the protesting farmers at the Singhu border. Khalsa Aid Installs 25 Foot Massagers at Singhu Border For Farmers Protesting Against Farm Laws.

Participants of the ongoing protest against the farm laws hit the makeshift gymnasium whenever they get time. Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed people lifting heavy weights as part of their exercise at the temporary-built gym at Singhu border. "It is part of our daily routine so we decided to set up one here. People visit the gym according to their convenience," one Jaspreet Singh told ANI. Farmers' Protest Latest Updates: Farmer Leaders to Hold Hunger Strike on December 14, Centre Reiterates Farm Laws Are Beneficial.

Makeshift Gym Set Up at Singhu Border For Protesting Farmers:

Delhi: A makeshift gym has been set up at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana Border) where farmers' protest entered 17th day today. Jaspreet Singh from Rupnagar says, "It's part of our daily routine so we decided to set up one here. People visit the gym according to their convenience." pic.twitter.com/aE7l0E6hz7 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Several NGOs have also come forward to help the protesting farmers. Khalsa Aid, the UK-based humanitarian relief organisation, has installed 25 foot massager machines at Singhu border for farmers. In Delhi's Burari, where farmers are protesting at Nirankari ground, NGO United Against Hate has collaborated with local mosques to set up temporary kitchens.

While the central government is ready to make amendments to The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, the protesting farmers want the complete withdrawal of the contentious legislations.

Several rounds of meeting between farmer leaders and the central ministers had remained inconclusive. Farmers are set to intensify their stir and will block the Jaipur-Delhi highway tomorrow. Farmer leaders will also hold a hunger strike on December 14.

