Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 19 (ANI): After PM Narendra Modi announced the repealing of three farm laws, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday congratulated the farmers and said that farmers' 'Gandhian' protest has shown its real strength, terming the decision "a victory of democracy over injustice".

Tweeting in Hindi, Baghel said, "The Gandhian protest has again shown its real strength. I congratulate the farmers for forcing the government to take back the three black farm laws. This is not only the victory of the farmers, but the victory of democracy against injustice."

Also Read | Farm Bills to be Repealed: What Were The 3 Legislations Brought by Modi Government? Why Farmers’ Protest Began? All You Need to Know.

The announcement of the repealing of the three farm laws came five months ahead of the crucial elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Among these states, farmers from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting across Delhi border for the past one year.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP arrived at Delhi border on November 26, 2020, demanding the repealing of three farm laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Announces Rolls Back 3 Farm Laws, Asks Protesting Farmers To Go Home.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)