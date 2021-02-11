Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Police, local residents and activists on Thursday offered red roses to traffic violators in Dharavi and Mahim suburbs of Mumbai, with the offenders being advised to follow all the safety rules, an official said.

The drive was organised by Dharavi Social Workers as part of the Road Safety Month.

Social activists along with traffic constables were seen holding roses and placards about road safety rules.

"After stopping the traffic violators, mainly helmetless riders and drivers without seat belts, the traffic constables took them aside. The activists then handed them over roses and requested them to wear helmets and follow traffic safety rules," the official said.

The traffic offenders were explained the importance of using helmets, seat belts and following traffic rules.

Senior police inspector from Mahim traffic division Milind Kurade said, "Eight constables and three officers took part in this drive. We caught around 125 traffic violators found not wearing helmets or seat belt. We counselled them and none of them was penalised."

