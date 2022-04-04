Belagavi (Karnataka), Apr 4 (PTI) A special court here sentenced gangster Rajendra Shetty alias Bannanje Raja and seven others to life imprisonment under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) for killing a mining baron R N Nayak on December 21, 2013 in Ankola in Uttara Kannada district.

Also Read | Telangana Woman Rubs Chilli Powder in Son's Eyes to Punish Him for Ganja Addiction (Watch Video).

The Principal District and Sessions Judge and KCOCA Court Judge C M Joshi pronounced the order.

The other accused are Jagdish Patel, Ambaji Bhandagara, Manjunath alias Ganesh Lakshman Bhajanthri, Mahesh Achchangi, K M Ismail Santosh M B, Jagadish Chandra Raj and Ankit Kumar Kashyap

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inquires Health of His Israeli Counterpart Naftali Bennett Who Tested Positive for COVID-19.

Nayak was shot dead for failing to pay the extortion money of Rs three crore to Bannanje Raja. After the murder, Raja himself called up the media and owned up to the crime.

Raja was holed up in Morocco from where he was arrested and brought to India. Others were caught from various parts of Karnataka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)