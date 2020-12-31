New Delhi (India], December 31 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday arrested wanted gangster Sukh Bikriwal from Indira Gandhi International Airport following his deportation from Dubai. Birkiwal is believed to be involved in targeted killings on the behest of Pakistan's ISI, sources said.

With his arrest security agencies are claiming a big success as he is believed to be involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Sandhu in Punjab.

Security agencies are likely to question Bikriwal regarding his Khalistani links soon, sources added.

Police sources said that he can be involved in targeted killings at the behest of Pakistan's ISI. (ANI)

