Chandigarh, Oct 9 (PTI) Authorities in Haryana's Jhajjar district bulldozed gangster Anil Ganja's house that was allegedly built over panchayati land, police said on Sunday.

Ganja is currently lodged in Dhulina jail in Jhajjar, they said, adding he is facing around 10 criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion etc in Haryana and Delhi.

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: Samajwadi Party Patriarch Is Quite Critical, Says Medanta Hospital.

Following the orders of the district administration, Ganja's house, located at Nuna Majra village in the Bahadurgarh area of Jhajjar, was demolished, a police official said.

The house was built over panchayati land, he added.

Also Read | MK Stalin Elected Again As DMK Chief, Sets Sight on Winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Tamil Nadu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)