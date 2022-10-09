New Delhi, October 9: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is in the ICU of a Gurugram hospital, is "quite critical", the hospital said on Sunday.

The Medanta hospital said that he is on life saving drugs, and being treated in the ICU by "a comprehensive team of specialists". Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: Samajwadi Party Leader Still Critical, on Life Saving Drugs, Says Medanta Hospital.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was admitted in the hospital for the treatment and shifted to the ICU when his condition worsened.

