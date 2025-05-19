New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Monday dared Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to constitute two SITs -- one to enquire into his, Gogoi's, conduct and another to reveal the "past" and "assets" of the CM extant.

Addressing a press conference here, Gogoi said people of Assam deserve to know the truth.

"Set up two SITs by September 10 -- one to investigate me and the other to probe the chief minister's past and his assets. Let the people of Assam decide," he said.

Gogoi said SITs should also be constituted to investigate other issues like the death of police officer Junmoni Rabha and a coal syndicate allegedly being operated in Assam.

"The people of Assam deserve to know the truth. Let justice prevail," he said.

Gogoi hit back at Sarma after he alleged that the Congress leader visited Pakistan on an invitation from its spy agency ISI, and that he worked closely with the establishment of the neighbouring nation.

The Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha accused Sarma of trying to tarnish the legacy of his late father, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

"The actual intention of the Assam government-constituted SIT is to tarnish the legacy of Tarun Gogoi. They are even targeting his grandchildren now. But I am his son, I am not afraid," he said.

Gogoi alleged that the chief minister had been repeatedly making misleading statements and "failing" to stand by his words.

"Yesterday, following my statement, he appeared visibly agitated. He frequently talks about resigning, but never follows through. Back during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he vowed to resign if Congress candidate Madhab Rajbongshi lost, but he did not, even though Rajbongshi lost the polls," he said, adding, "When someone lies once, they are compelled to lie a thousand more times."

Gogoi alleged that Sarma had made personal attacks on him, branding him as an "ISI agent."

"Is it even possible to visit Pakistan without the knowledge of the Government of India?" he asked.

Referring to an article authored by him and published in a magazine in 2021, Gogoi said he wrote in the piece how Pakistan attempted to target India through terror networks during the pandemic.

"This book stands as evidence of my view on Pakistan," he said.

Gogoi also asked about Sarma's own foreign visits, and wondered whether he ever disclosed what places he visited during his Bangladesh trip.

