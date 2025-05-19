Kotdwar, May 19: A court here on Monday completed its hearing on the Ankita Bhandari murder case and is scheduled to announce the verdict on May 30. Additional District and Sessions Judge Reena Negi on Monday heard the final arguments between the defense and the prosecution.

Prosecution advocate Anuj Pundir said that after hearing the arguments of both the sides, the judge has fixed May 30 as the date for pronouncing the verdict. The hearing of the case lasted for two years and eight months. During this time, 47 witnesses, including the investigation officer, were presented by the prosecution. 'I Am Sorry Ankita': Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves Pens Open Letter After Supreme Court Rejects Plea Demanding CBI Probe in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case.

On September 18, 2022, Ankita Bhandari (19), who worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort located in Yamkeshwar of Pauri district, was murdered allegedly by the resort operator, Pulkit Arya, along with his two employees -- Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta.

According to the prosecution, Ankita and Pulkit had a dispute over something, after which Pulkit, along with Bhaskar and Gupta, allegedly pushed Ankita into the Cheela canal in Rishikesh. After Ankita's body was found in the canal, the police arrested the three and sent them to jail. Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Lawyers Boycott Receptionist’s Killers Including Main Accused Pulkit Arya; Protesters Demand CBI Probe.

Pulkit is the son of Vinod Arya, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. As soon as the matter came to light, the party showed Arya the way out. Locals took to the streets when the matter came to the fore and to pacify them, the state government formed a special investigation team to investigate the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)