Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Gautam Buddh Nagar police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure from December 31 to January 1, given the upcoming New Year.

As per the order issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate, no person will be allowed to take out any kind of procession of five or more persons, nor form a group of five or more persons in a public place.

It has also banned shooting with drones within a radius of one kilometre above and around government offices.

It is also prohibited to offer namaz or any kind of worship, procession or any other type of religious event in public places or routes. Moreover, no person will attempt or inspire anyone to offer puja or namaz at disputed sites.

In addition to this, no person should insult each other's religious scriptures and will not put any kind of religious flags, banners or posters on religious places or walls.

The order also directed that no person would let loose animals like pigs or dogs roam in public places or near religious places during religious gatherings.

Moreover, given the rise in Covid cases, the order has also asked people to comply with the prevalent guidelines of Covid 19 in religious places.

The order mentioned that any violation of these prohibitory measures will be a punishable offence under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

