Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday retrieved the car of the 27-year-old deceased techie from a water-filled pit at a construction site in Sector 150, Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, the Noida Police arrested Abhay Singh, the CEO of real estate firm MZ Wiztown Planners, in connection with the death of the 27-year-old techie whose car plunged into a water-filled drain in Sector 150.

Also Read | Pending Toll Dues? No NOC, Fitness Certificate or Permit for Vehicles, Announces Government.

Following his arrest, the MZ Wiztown Planners CEO was presented in court, which granted one day of judicial custody. The police will present the builder in court again tomorrow.

This arrest follows the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Graduate Application Status 2026 Out at rrbapply.gov.in; Know Steps To Know if Candidature Has Been Accepted or Rejected.

SIT head, Bhanu Bhaskar, who visited the incident spot along with the team, stated that they will submit their investigation report within five days.

"SIT has been formed to investigate this case. We have had discussions with the officials and the deceased's family members. The investigation has just started. We will present the report after 5 days of investigation," Bhaskar told reporters.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Sharma, while expressing condolences for the victim, mentioned that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured him that anyone found guilty of this negligence will be identified and punished.

"This is a tragic incident and also a cause for concern. There has been a lapse on someone's part, some negligence. The Chief Minister has immediately taken notice of all this. We met with the Chief Minister today and also yesterday. He has assured us that any person found guilty of this negligence will be punished and identified. An SIT has been constituted," Sharma told reporters here.

"The CEO of Noida has been transferred. The engineer and junior engineer have been suspended, and after the investigation, within just five days, based on the facts that emerge, even bigger action will be taken. A young man died. I am also saddened. The entire society, the entire government, our entire party, we are all with the family in this time of grief. But our leader, our Chief Minister, has taken immediate action," he added.

A 27-year-old man, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life after his car broke through the boundary of a drain and fell into water near the Sector-150 intersection under the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park Police Station in Greater Noida on the night of January 16-17.

Following the incident, the victim's family alleged gross administrative negligence, claiming that timely intervention could have saved his life as he struggled for two hours.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's father, Rajkumar Mehta, said, "My son was struggling to save himself. My son was crying out for help, asking people to help him, but most of the crowd was just watching. Some people were making videos. My son struggled for 2 hours to save his life. The officials and staff present were unable to save him. They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)