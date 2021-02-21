Ghaziabad, Feb 20 (PTI) The Ghaziabad Development Authority on Saturday enhanced the cost of new houses to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the district.

The new houses under the PMAY will now cost Rs 6 lakh instead of Rs 4.5 lakh, GDA Vice-Chairman Krishna Karunesh said.

In its board meeting chaired by GDA Chairperson Anita C Meshram, who is also the Meerut zone commissioner, the civic body also raised the developmental charge to Rs 3,314 per square meter at the time of sanctioning maps for new houses in the city.

In Loni, Modinagar and Muradnagar towns, a development charge of Rs 1,200 per square meter has been fixed, he added.

The Board meeting also passed the GDA annual budget worth Rs 1001 crore, said Karunaesh, adding the budget has proposed to earn a revenue of Rs 1,020 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)