Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will launch the I-Start Virtual Incubation Program on August 20 on the theme of IT for Good Governance, an official statement said on Tuesday.

On this occasion, funds will be distributed to 21 selected start-ups at different places in the state, it said.

According to the statement, a virtual event of the Rajasthan Innovation Vision (Rajiv-2021) program will be organised on Friday on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

During this program, Sam Pitroda, the innovation adviser to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will give a keynote address and talk about contributions made by Rajiv Gandhi for the country.

Discussions will be held about the innovations made in the field of information technology in the state and its benefits to the common man, the statement added.

