Realme will officially announce the prices of its most powerful smartphone - Realme GT 5G tomorrow in India. Alongside the 5G smartphone, the Chinese phone brand will also reveal the prices of the Realme GT 5G Master Edition and Realme Slim Book. It's worth noting that Realme Slim Book will be its first laptop in India. All three devices will be launched in India through a virtual event, which is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm IST. The launch event will be streamed live via the company's official YouTube and social media channels. Realme GT & Realme GT Master Edition India Prices Leaked Online: Report.

Realme GT 5G smartphone is already on sale globally. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has already confirmed that it will bring the same variants to the Indian market. The top official also confirmed that the Realme GT 5G will be priced above Rs 30,000 considering its specifications and build quality. The Realme Book Slim, on the other hand, will be one of the slimmest and lightest laptops in its segment.

Realme GT Series (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The Realme GT 5G will be the most powerful smartphone of the brand. It will come powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The premium handset will boast a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz of refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels.

The real masterpiece is all set to be unveiled. 1 Day to go for you to experience #MasteryBeyondSpeed. Launching #realmeGT series & #realmeBook Slim at 12:30 PM, tomorrow on our official channels. Watch the livestream: https://t.co/EktiygsWKQ pic.twitter.com/pefbeGTFkl — realme (@realmeIndia) August 17, 2021

Globally, the Realme GT 5G comes in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. It runs Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W Super Dart charging. For photography, there is a triple rear camera module with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. It gets a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme Book (Slim) (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme Book Slim will be the brand's first laptop, which could be priced somewhere around Rs 40,000. It is also expected to get a backlit keyboard and a metallic chassis. It is likely to come with 3 microphones, a 3.5mm audio jack, 2 USB-C 3.1 ports and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. It will feature a 4-inch 2K display and is likely to be powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM. It will boot on Windows 10 OS.

