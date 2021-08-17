Xiaomi India is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple colour variant tomorrow. The Chinese smartphone brand will officially reveal the prices of the new colour variant at 12 pm IST. Ahead of its launch, the brand has already dropped a couple of teasers on its social media handles. The handset has been listed on the Amazon website confirming that it would be sold exclusively via the marketplace once launched. Currently, the Redmi Note 10S is available in three colours - Shadow Black, Deep Sea Blue and Frost White. Redmi 10 To Come With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC & 90Hz Refresh Rate: Report.

The company recently launched the Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple colour variant in the Malaysian market. Now, the brand is set to introduce the same colour in India, albeit with a different name. The Malaysian-spec model was launched in a sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at MYR 899 (around Rs 15,700). The Cosmic Purple colour variant is likely to be launched in India with similar storage configurations.

Is it just us, or does the cosmos look different to you too? Color us 💜 intrigued. Feeling purple-xed? 💭 18.08.21 is the day you get your answers! pic.twitter.com/0To4eZVl21 — Redmi India - #RedmiBook Super Start Life (@RedmiIndia) August 17, 2021

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It boots on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 skin on top.

Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple Colour Variant (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For photography, it gets a quad rear camera module that consists of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. It also has a 13MP selfie shooter located in a hole-punch cutout in the centre.

