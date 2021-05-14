Nagpur, May 14 (PTI) On the initiative of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Genetek Lifesciences of Wardha has received FDA approval to make Amphotericin B injection for black fungus infection during the COVID-19 period, a statement issued by the minister's office said.

Its production will begin in the next 15 days at its Wardha plant.

Right now the cost of an injection is Rs 7,000 and people are not getting it easily.

The injection made in Wardha will be available for just Rs 1,200, it added.

A total of 20,000 injections per day will be manufactured in the plant.

Genetek Lifesciences started production of Remdesivir injections, used in the treatment of COVID-19, in Wardha from Wednesday.

The company has received a loan licence to manufacture Remdesivir.

