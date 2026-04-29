India News | Ghaziabad Fire: No Casualties, Residents Safely Evacuated; Blaze Contained, Says CFO Rahul Kumar

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar said no casualties were reported as trapped occupants were safely evacuated, adding that over 17 fire tenders brought the blaze under control.

A massive fire broke out at Gaur Green Avenue in the Abhay Khand area of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad.

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Speaking to ANI, the CFO said, "There are no casualties. Some people were trapped. The fire service has safely evacuated them. There were five to six flats, from the ninth to the eleventh floor; some were closed, some were open. The fire is being extinguished. By now, we have completely contained the fire."

He added, "More than seventeen of our vehicles are present at the scene. Hydraulics are also present. We have completely controlled the fire. Some flats were empty, and some were partially damaged."

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A resident of the society, Ajay Sharma, said the installed firefighting system helped prevent a major tragedy.

"There was a fire on the upper floor. We had a firefighting system installed. The RWA had just installed a new firefighting system. It is working very well. The pipe is inside a box, so people were not able to understand how to open it or what to do. I said, there is no time to think so much. I quickly broke the glass and took out the pipe. No one was injured," Sharma told reporters.

Meanwhile, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported, and efforts are underway to bring the fire under control.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)