Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Some women and a BJP councillor have opposed the opening of a liquor shop near Shiv Shakti Vihar colony in Sahibabad area here.

The group of women also staged a protest against the opening of the liquor vend on Tuesday.

Also Read | Severe Waterlogging at Manekshaw Road Due to Rainfall in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

The BJP councilor and executive committee member of Nagar Nigam Ghaziabad, Vinod Pandit, has also handed over a memorandum, addressed to the district magistrate, in this regard.

In the memorandum, handed over to the city magistrate, Pandit said the liquor shop is located near the gate of the colony and is just 30-metre away from a temple and a school.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Demands Withdrawal of EIA 2020 Draft, Tweets 'Nature Protects, if She is Protected'.

It can become difficult for women and children to go near the shop as tipplers would be present there, Pandit said.

He also alleged that the shop owner is using more area than allotted by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA).

The license of liquor shop was granted for Lajpat Nagar-Shyam Park Extension Colony and it was opened in Swaroop Park area, the councillor added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)