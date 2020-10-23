Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) A major ghee adulteration racket has been busted by the Kalyan police crime branch in Thane district and five persons have been arrested, an official said on Friday.

Crime Branch senior inspector Sanju John said a raid was conducted in Gograswadi after a tip-off and the racket, in which fake products of renowned brands were being pushed into the market to take advantage of the festival season, was revealed.

"Five people have been arrested and two are on the run. We have seized 168 litres of spurious ghee and 675 litres of oil. Tilaknagar police is conducting further probe," he said.

