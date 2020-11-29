Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit spokesperson NV Subhash on Saturday said that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election is a battle between the corrupt Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party and the transparent BJP and it is in effect a fight between dictatorship and democracy.

Subhash while speaking to ANI said, "This GHMC election is a fight between all the parties that follow family rule versus BJP which follows the public rule. This election is majorly a fight between the corrupt TRS and the transparent BJP party. It is a fight between dictatorship and democracy. The central leaders of BJP are also paying a visit to Hyderabad just to expose the corrupt government of TRS."

"The people of Hyderabad have got a clear idea of the false promises of TRS after the 2016 GHMC elections and now people have decided to vote against TRS in the GHMC elections of 2020. The people have decided to vote out TRS for their inefficiency. This GHMC election is going to set a milestone for the 2023 Assembly elections," he added.

Subhash further added: "In a public meeting presided by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, we can see that the people were under pressure of the local TRS leaders. For taking part in the public meeting, TRS paid the public a hefty sum."

GHMC election will be held on December 1 and the counting of votes shall take place on December 4. (ANI)

