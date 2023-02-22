Giridih, Feb 22 (PTI) A guard of Giridih Central Jail here was shot at by some unidentified criminals in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Wednesday.

The guard identified as Shashibhusan Yadav was admitted to hospital in critical condition for treatment, he said.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday near a petrol pump on Giridih-Tundi road where the three attacked the guard and a constable identified as Bihari Mandal, according to a police statement.

The criminals allegedly snatched the revolver of Yadav and shot at him. An FIR has been lodged against three unidentified persons at Giridih Mufassil police station, it said.

"Within six hours of the incident, two criminals, identified as Deepak Kumar and Dhananjay Kumar, have been arrested. The revolver of the guard and a bike used to commit the crime were recovered from them," said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Anil Kumar.

