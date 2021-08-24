Muzaffarnagar, Aug 24 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being abducted by two men in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's parents, she was raped by a man identified as Sanjiv Kumar who abducted her with the help of his friend on Monday.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, a police official said, adding a case has been registered against two persons including Kumar.

