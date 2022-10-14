Mathura (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping and killing a 10-year-old girl, hours after her body was found naked at a secluded place here.

The accused, who is from the same locality as the girl, has confessed to the crime, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said, "We arrested Satish (40) of Krishna Nagar locality within 24 hours of the incident."

"The accused lured the victim and took her to a secluded place where he raped and murdered her on Thursday," the SSP said.

