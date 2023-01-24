New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Several students of a girls' school at Jhilmil Colony have allegedly fallen sick after consuming the mid-day meal on Tuesday, the Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) said.

No immediate reaction was available from the school or the government on the matter.

GSTA claimed that several students vomited after consuming the meal and were rushed to the hospital thereafter.

"Some students in Jhilmil Colony's Girls School fell sick after consuming the mid-day meal on Tuesday. Action should be taken against those involved in the preparation of the meal for negligence," GSTA Secretary General Ajay Veer Yadav said. "The Education Department must intervene in the matter," he added.

