New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) India will create its own foundational model in the coming months, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday outlining the country's AI ambitions, as he announced empanelment of 18,693 graphics processing unit (GPUs) under common computing facility.

Making a slew of announcements - that promise to put India on global AI centrestage - Vaishnaw also said an AI safety institution will be started.

"Making modern tech accessible to everyone, that is the economic thinking of our PM... Ours is the most affordable compute facility, at this point of time," IT Minister Vaishnaw said.

Asked about privacy concerns around Deepseek, he said India will host it on Indian servers to address concerns regarding privacy.

