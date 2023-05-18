New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said Go First going into insolvency proceedings is not a "great thing" for the country's civil aviation sector and added that the ministry wants the resumption of flights as early as possible.

While replying to a query on the Go First crisis on the sidelines of an event here, Scindia said it is "certainly something that is not a great thing for civil aviation".

Also Read | Assam Police Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha Death: Video, Audio Clips Claim 'Lady Singham' Tortured by Colleagues Before Death, Car Stationary During 'Accident'.

Each company has to manage its own issues. "As far as the ministry is concerned, we are quite steadfast in our resolve in helping airlines...," he said.

Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying from May 3 and has extended the suspension of operations till May 26.

Also Read | Patch Reporting App: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches Mobile App To Report Potholes.

The airline's plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.

Some aircraft lessors have moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT's decision. The appellate tribunal is scheduled to deliver its judgement on the lessors' petitions on May 22.

To a question on Pratt & Whitney engine issues resulting in the grounding of many planes, Scindia said, "We have impressed upon them (engine manufacturer) that we need to have our planes up and running".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)