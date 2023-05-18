Nagaon, May 18: Two days after a woman sub-inspector of Assam Police, who was embroiled in several controversies, was killed in a "road accident", an audio clip of a purported constable went viral on social media claiming that she was tortured by her colleagues before death.

Adding more mystery to the sensational death case, another video clip of a different person also went viral, claiming that the deceased police officer's vehicle was stationary and a speeding truck had hit it. 'Lady Singham' of Assam Dies: Junmoni Rabha, Controversial Policewoman Killed in Car Collision.

Meanwhile, in a surprise move, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley transferred 148 police constables within the district "in the interest of public service" and asked them to join their new places immediately. Assam: Five Cartons of Prohibited Cough Syrup Seized From Courier Service in Nagaon District, One Arrested.

Thirty-year-old Junmoni Rabha, popularly known as 'Lady Singham' or 'Dabang cop', died early on Tuesday when her car collided head-on with a container truck at Sarubhugia village in Jakhalabandha police station area in Kaliabor sub-division in Nagaon district.

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which was ordered to probe the accident, reached Nagaon and started its enquiry. It visited several places, including the accident site, and took statements from several of Rabha's colleagues.

CID sleuths also went to Lakhimpur, where an FIR was registered on Monday on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman against the now-deceased SI under various sections of the Indian Penal Code such as criminal conspiracy, dacoity, robbery, attempt to cause death, wrongful confinement and extortion.

While the CID team was probing the case, an audio clip purportedly recorded by a police personnel from Nagaon police station went viral on social media. He claimed in the audio that the deceased SI was physically tortured before her death.

The audio clip claimed that Rabha was acting against criminals, having links with higher ups, and a gang was unhappy with her for this. Meanwhile, a video clip went viral on social media in which a youth claiming to be an eyewitness to the accident said that Rabha's car was stationary when the truck hit it and two persons disembarked from the SI's vehicle before the collision.

While the CID has taken the youth in the video clip into custody, police sources told PTI that investigators are looking for the personnel of the audio clip. Following her death, Rabha's family and friends alleged foul-play in the "accident" and demanded an impartial probe to find out the truth behind her death. Her mother Sumitra Rabha had alleged that her daughter was killed in a "pre-planned way by some unidentified racket".

The container truck, bearing registration number of Uttar Pradesh and allegedly hitting her car, was seized by the police from the spot, but the driver fled from the spot after the accident. Due to the massive impact of the accident, Rabha's car just transformed into a mangled heap of metal.

Rabha, who was the in-charge of the Morikolong police outpost, has been known for being strict against criminals but she has been in the news for her alleged involvement in financial irregularities.

In June last year, she was arrested for alleged corruption in league with her former beau and was remanded to judicial custody by a court in Majuli district, leading to suspension from the service. The suspension was lifted later and she rejoined service.

She was entangled in another controversy in January 2022 when her telephonic conversation with BJP MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan from Bihpuria constituency was leaked.

They were engaged in an altercation after Rabha had seized country boats with machines fitted illegally and over alleged harassment of the people of Bhuyan's constituency by her.

As the leaked audio tape had led to a furore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had then said that an elected representative must be given due respect.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)