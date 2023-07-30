Anjuna (Goa) [India], July 30 (ANI): Goa's Anjuna Police arrested a man from Rajasthan for illegal possession of Ganja on Friday midnight.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mapusa Jivba Dalvi said, "Based on reliable information Anjuna Police laid a trap and arrested Sonaram Ghevar Ram (41 years) resident of Rajasthan who had come to deliver drugs to a prospective customer on July 28 at midnight."

The seized drugs are worth Rs one lakh.

An FIR under section 20(b)(ii)(A) of the NDPS Act has been registered.

Further investigation is in progress with PSI Sahil Warang under the supervision of SDPO Mapusa Dalvi and SP North Nidhin Valsan (IPS). (ANI)

