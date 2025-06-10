Ponda (Goa) [India], June 10 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, Shripad Naik, Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phaldessai, Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Tawadkar, and key Cabinet Ministers attended 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' event in Ponda, according to the official statement.

The event commemorated 11 successful years of the Modi Government at the centre.

Also Read | Funny Quotes For Students: Hilarious Back-To-School Messages, Witty Sayings and Punchlines For WhatsApp Status That Are Laugh Out Loud Good!.

While addressing the people of Goa at the 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' event, CM Sawant shared a heartfelt tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision. We are not just witnesses to change, we are part of it, the CM said with pride. These are truly Achhe Din, and Modi ji is the reason behind it.

Highlighting Goa's lead, the CM proudly shared, "We are among the first to achieve 80% success in implementing the 13 flagship schemes of Modi ji. Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, Swachh Bharat, Har Ghar Bijli, Har Gram Sadak, Ujjwala, Awas yojna are not just schemes, they are a mission to restore dignity and opportunity to every Indian."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: NC President Farooq Abdullah Takes Train Ride in Newly Inaugurated Vande Bharat Express, Says 'Will Boost Tourism' (Watch Video).

He attributed these remarkable achievements to the Double Engine Sarkar under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Goa will be at the forefront of fulfilling Modi ji's dream of Vikshit Bharat @ 2047", the CM concluded.

Earlier on June 8, the Goa Chief Minister held a Janta Darbar in Sankhali, providing a platform for citizens to express their grievances and concerns directly to the government.

This event is part of a regular initiative to foster direct communication between the government and its constituents.

Earlier on June 3, in a major step toward strengthening digital skilling in Goa, Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, today inaugurated the Lenovo LEAP Digital Innovation Lab located at the Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sanquelim and officially launched the program's dedicated online skilling platform.

The initiative aims to train 10,000 students across Goa in Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Full Stack Web Development, with a strong focus on inclusion--targeting at least 40% women participants and reaching 1,000 students with disabilities. The Digital Innovation Lab will serve as a central space for hands-on, experiential learning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)