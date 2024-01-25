Panaji (Goa) [India], January 25 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended his heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to the people of Goa on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.

This year, India is set to commemorate its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty. The constituent assembly held its first session in December 1946 and the last session in November 1949, following which the constitution was enacted a year later with Dr. BR Ambedkar as the head of the drafting committee.

In his message, the Chief Minister said, "Every year, this day is celebrated with patriotic fervour all around the country. It commemorates the enactment of the Constitution of India, which came into force on January 26, 1950, which is the guiding principle of our country. The Constitution describes the essence of India, the world's largest democratic nation, with equal emphasis on its cultural diversities. "

Further in his message to the people of Goa, the Chief Minister said, "Republic Day also reminds us of our freedom struggle and the great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to get us the Purna Swaraj. We also remember those great luminaries who framed our Constitution. It is because of their efforts that every citizen enjoys the fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution."

The CM appealed to the people of Goa to take a pledge to rededicate ourselves to work in unison to make Goa a land of peace and prosperity.

The CM said, "Our government took many important steps towards development. Under the continued guidance of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, we are committed to delivering the bounties of development to each and every citizen of Goa, with full dedication to building a strong nation that believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Keeping the social sectors of health and education on priority, we are giving importance to employment generation and instilling the spirit of entrepreneurship through programmes like 'Swayampurna Goa'.

"Let us celebrate Republic Day by thanking all the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to give us independence and worked hard to give us one of the best-written constitutions in the world. Let's recommit ourselves to building Viksit Bharat and strive to promote peace, harmony and fraternity among all," added CM Pramod Sawant. (ANI)

