Mumbai, January 25: Startups across the country are eagerly anticipating positive measures from the Union Budget 2024. The Interim Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. This year, it will be an interim Budget as the elections for the Lok Sabha are due. Like players of other industry expect positive measures, the startup sector in India also looks forward to outcomes that could catalyse their growth and contribute to the vibrancy of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. As the budget nears, let’s take a look at the expectations of entrepreneurs and the startup industry at large from the Union Budget.

Ahead of the Union Budget, many entrepreneurs are hopeful for measures in fiscal policies that promote ease of doing business, including simplified regulatory frameworks and streamlined compliance processes. Additionally, there is a widespread expectation for the government to introduce tax reforms aimed at incentivizing investments in startups. Union Budget 2024-25: What Is Interim Budget? How Is It Different From the Annual Budget? All You Need To Know About.

The prospect of tax deductions or credits for both investors and founders of startups could serve as an impetus for attracting capital and driving innovation within the startup landscape. Union Budget 2024-25 Expectations in Real Estate Sector: From Interest Rates to Infrastructure Development, Know What Realtors Expect From the Interim Budget This Year.

Startups across the country are optimistic that the budget would focus on funding challenges by introducing initiatives that enhance access to capital. This industry hopes for investments in digital infrastructure to improve connectivity and help startups to make the best use of technology.

One of the important things that startups want the government to consider is to announce initiatives that enhance skill development and entrepreneurship education, fostering a talent pool that aligns with the needs of startups.

