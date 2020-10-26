Panaji (Goa) [India], October 26 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday visited Pernem Police Station and felicitated Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi and his staff for cracking a major drug case by seizing drugs worth Rs 1 crore last week.

Deputy Chief Minister Babu Ajgaonkar and Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) Chairman Dayanand Sopte were present on the occasion.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi K30S Likely To Be Launched Next Week.

The Chief Minister had words of motivation and appreciation towards the Inspector and his team for pro-actively working towards making the coastal taluka drug free and directed that such seizures should be carried on in future.

Also, out of 15 coconut saplings, one coconut was planted by Sawant in the premises of the police station aiming towards 'Go green' initiative of the State Government.

Also Read | Karnataka’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 8-Lakh Mark, Over 10,000 Recover in Past 24 Hours.

Dalvi said such motivation was always welcomed and the action against illegal drugs would be continued. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)