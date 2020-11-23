Panaji, Nov 23 (PTI) Goa police on Monday launched a Whatsapp helpline number for women in distress.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted that Whatsapp helpline number 7875756177 would be attended round the clock by personnel from the state police control room in Panaji.

"Women in distress will be able to send WhatsApp messages and images, videos on this number," the CM tweeted.

