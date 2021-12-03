New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Ahead of assembly polls in the state, Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA from Saligao, Jayesh Salgaonkar resigned from the party late on Thursday night.

Salgaonkar is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today on the assurance of getting a ticket for Saligao.

The former MLA submitted his resignation to the Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Rajesh Patnekar late at night on Thursday.

Following Salgaonkar's resignation, party president Vijai Sardesai in a tweet said, "The 'loose tooth' who has been flirting with the BJP4Goa has fallen off at night! The desperation of Dr Pramod P Sawant and his party cronies, shaken by our unity with INC India, to deny Goans a future at any cost is now apparent. Immoral and unethical acts have taken place FOR SURE!"

Notably, the GFP had announced an alliance with Congress for Goa Assembly polls 2022 on December 1.

With his resignation, the strength of the 40 members Goa assembly has come down to 38 as Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro too recently resigned as MLA to join TMC.

The differences between Salgaonkar and the party surfaced when the ex-MLA was unavailable during the announcement of the alliance.

A show-cause notice was issued to him after Salgaonkar did not refute BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate statement alleging that the Saligao MLA was on his way to the BJP.

Assembly polls in Goa are due in early 2022. (ANI)

