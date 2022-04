Panaji (Goa) [India], April 1 (ANI): Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, on Friday, extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

The Governor said, "The festival of Gudi Padwa signifies the joyous dawn of a new year and is celebrated with gaiety and pageantry. Our country has a rich legacy of myriad festivals each having its own unique identity."

He also added that the festivals in the country act as a positive bilateral medium.

"These festivals while strengthening the social bonds of our nation reaffirm our commitments to the principle of unity amidst diversity, "said Pillai.

The Governor also appealed to the public to adhere to safety protocols during the celebrations.

"Let us on this occasion strive to strengthen social harmony. May the celebration of Gudi Padwa this year bring renewed peace, prosperity, happiness to one and all," he concluded. (ANI)

