Panaji (Goa) [India], February 27 (ANI): Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai's book 'Basic Structure and Republic' was released by the Archbishop of Changanacherry (Kerala), Mar Joseph Perumthottam, on Tuesday.

The unveiling of the book took place in the presence of the Minister for Water Resource Development, Co-Operation and Provedoria Subhash Shirodkar at the old Durbar Hall of Goa Raj Bhavan.

The first copy of the book was received by Shirodkar, which was presented by Mar Joseph Perumthottam. The first lady of Goa Rita Shreedharan Pillai also graced the occasion.

In the presidential speech, Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai said that Ramayana and Mahabharata have taught us that 'Yato Dharmastato Jayah' which means where there is Dharma, there is victory, which is the motto of the Supreme Court.

Dharma is not confined to any religion, the Governor added.

Briefing the contents of his 212th book, the Governor informed that his book is based on the golden jubilee speeches, particularly the Kesavananda Bharati versus Sanyasi case which was decided by a 13-judge bench with the longest-ever hearing for sixty-six days.

Addressing the book release ceremony, Mar Joseph Perumthottam, the Archbishop of Changanacherry, Kerala said we all believe in the Indian Constitution, which has the fundamental structure that gives strength and confidence to be a proud citizen of India.

India needs leaders both political and social, who will respect and protect the Indian Constitution, he added.

Mentioning Article 142 of the Constitution, Mar Joseph Perumthottam maintained that the Constitution confers the widest power on the highest court of the country to do "complete justice".

The constitutional power enables the apex court to attain the highest possible objective to render justice, even if the law in a particular case says otherwise.

"Is it not our constitution exemplifying the ideals of Dharma," he questioned.

Mar Joseph Perumthottam thanked the Governor for his remarkable contribution and for rendering yeoman services to the nation.

Expressing his thoughts Subhash Shirodkar said that in his political tenure, he met many Governors but the present Governor is an excellent man.

Shirodkar further mentioned that after going through the Governor's latest book, the thoughts reminded him of 'Dharma' of Ashoka and Samudra Gupta, which he read during his college life. The same was reflected in the administration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Minister added.

MRM Rao, the Secretary to the Governor welcomed the guests. R Mihir Vardhan, Special Officer to the Governor gave the introductory speech.

Rajya Sabha MP Sadananad Tanavade and Goa University Vice Chancellor Harilal Menon also spoke on the occasion. (ANI)

