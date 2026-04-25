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Agency News Agency News India News | Goa Police Nab Gautam Khattar's Brother in Raiwala; FIR over St. Xavier's Remarks Sparks Probe Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Acting on an FIR linked to controversial remarks about St Xavier, Goa Police tracked Gautam Khattar to Uttarakhand's Raiwala area on April 22, where, with local assistance, they detained his brother Madhav Khattar at the scene, officials said on Friday.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): Acting on an FIR linked to controversial remarks about Saint Francis Xavier, Goa Police tracked Gautam Khattar to Uttarakhand's Raiwala area on April 22, where, with local assistance, they detained his brother Madhav Khattar at the scene, officials said on Friday.

Rishikesh DSP Neeraj Semwal speaking to ANI said, "Based on internal inputs, the Goa Police arrived in the Raiwala area on the 22nd, seeking assistance in locating Gautam Khattar. A local team led by a sub-inspector was formed to aid the Goa Police. Gautam's brother, Madhav Khattar, was arrested on the spot, who was claimed to have been involved in the crimes by the Goa Police."

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Haridwar SP Abhay Singh stated that while they have no official information regarding Madhav Khattar's arrest, they are ready to fully cooperate with the Goa Police if contacted for assistance.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Haridwar police have no information on this matter. If contacted by the police or authorities from another state, we will certainly cooperate and provide whatever assistance is required. News is coming in. We have received no information. As I said earlier, we have not been asked for any cooperation. If any assistance is expected from us, Haridwar police will fully cooperate."

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A case has been registered against Gautam Khattar in Vasco da Gama, Goa, for making controversial remarks against Saint Francis Xavier. A lookout notice has also been issued against him in connection with the case. The Goa Police are currently searching for him in relation to this matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)