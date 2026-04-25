Gold Rate Today, April 25, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
Gold prices in India held firm on Saturday, April 25, 2026, continuing their upward trend amid steady global cues and strong domestic demand. A relatively softer US dollar and ongoing geopolitical concerns are keeping bullion supported, while the ongoing wedding season is sustaining jewellery demand across key markets. Check latest gold rate today in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other Indian cities.
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Gold prices in India held firm on Saturday, April 25, 2026, continuing their upward trend amid steady global cues and strong domestic demand. A relatively softer US dollar and ongoing geopolitical concerns are keeping bullion supported, while the ongoing wedding season is sustaining jewellery demand across key markets. Check latest gold rate today in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other Indian cities.
Market participants note that gold is trading in a narrow but positive range, with safe-haven buying and retail demand underpinning prices. Analysts expect the yellow metal to remain resilient in the near term, although minor fluctuations may occur due to international market movements. Gold Rate Today, April 24, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
As per the latest rates, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,49,400 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,37,000 per 10 grams in most cities.
Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) April 25, 2026
|City
|22 Carat (INR)
|24 Carat (INR)
|Delhi
|1,37,000
|1,49,400
|Mumbai
|1,37,000
|1,49,400
|Chennai
|1,37,000
|1,49,400
|Kolkata
|1,36,400
|1,48,800
|Bengaluru
|1,37,000
|1,49,400
|Hyderabad
|1,37,000
|1,49,400
|Ahmedabad
|1,37,000
|1,49,400
|Jaipur
|1,37,000
|1,49,400
|Lucknow
|1,37,000
|1,49,400
|Bhopal
|1,37,000
|1,49,400
|Srinagar
|1,37,000
|1,49,400
|Jodhpur
|1,37,000
|1,49,400
|Noida
|1,37,000
|1,49,400
|Ghaziabad
|1,37,000
|1,49,400
|Gurugram
|1,37,000
|1,49,400
Gold prices recorded a mild uptick on April 25, 2026, across major Indian cities, extending their recent gains. Global trends, currency movements, and continued festive and wedding demand are supporting prices. Buyers should check real-time rates before making purchases, as final costs may vary depending on GST, making charges, and jeweller margins.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).