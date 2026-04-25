Home

Business Business Gold Rate Today, April 25, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities Gold prices in India held firm on Saturday, April 25, 2026, continuing their upward trend amid steady global cues and strong domestic demand. A relatively softer US dollar and ongoing geopolitical concerns are keeping bullion supported, while the ongoing wedding season is sustaining jewellery demand across key markets. Check latest gold rate today in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other Indian cities. Read in

हिंदी

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Gold prices in India held firm on Saturday, April 25, 2026, continuing their upward trend amid steady global cues and strong domestic demand. A relatively softer US dollar and ongoing geopolitical concerns are keeping bullion supported, while the ongoing wedding season is sustaining jewellery demand across key markets. Check latest gold rate today in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other Indian cities.

Market participants note that gold is trading in a narrow but positive range, with safe-haven buying and retail demand underpinning prices. Analysts expect the yellow metal to remain resilient in the near term, although minor fluctuations may occur due to international market movements. Gold Rate Today, April 24, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As per the latest rates, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,49,400 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,37,000 per 10 grams in most cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) April 25, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,37,000 1,49,400 Mumbai 1,37,000 1,49,400 Chennai 1,37,000 1,49,400 Kolkata 1,36,400 1,48,800 Bengaluru 1,37,000 1,49,400 Hyderabad 1,37,000 1,49,400 Ahmedabad 1,37,000 1,49,400 Jaipur 1,37,000 1,49,400 Lucknow 1,37,000 1,49,400 Bhopal 1,37,000 1,49,400 Srinagar 1,37,000 1,49,400 Jodhpur 1,37,000 1,49,400 Noida 1,37,000 1,49,400 Ghaziabad 1,37,000 1,49,400 Gurugram 1,37,000 1,49,400

Gold prices recorded a mild uptick on April 25, 2026, across major Indian cities, extending their recent gains. Global trends, currency movements, and continued festive and wedding demand are supporting prices. Buyers should check real-time rates before making purchases, as final costs may vary depending on GST, making charges, and jeweller margins.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).