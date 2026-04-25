The Nashik City Police on Friday moved to extend the remand of four individuals accused in the ongoing TCS BPO harassment and alleged religious conversion case. Investigators informed a local court that physical custody is essential to identify the specific retail outlet where a religious "skull cap" was purchased-an item prominently featured in a video that sparked allegations of forced religious practices within the workplace.

According to the police remand report, the investigation has taken a new turn following claims by one of the victims regarding a social gathering at the home of an accused. The victim alleged that after consuming sheer khurma-a traditional dessert-at the residence of Tausif Attar, he began to feel intoxicated and experienced a "heavy head." Police are currently investigating whether any substances were added to the food to influence the victim's state of mind. This incident is being treated as a key component of the broader allegation of coercive tactics used by the accused. TCS Nashik Case: ‘Wi-Fi Passwords Were Vulgar’, Survivor Makes Fresh Shocking Claims.

The prosecution highlighted that after the victim was allegedly forced to wear the religious cap, photos and videos of the incident were uploaded to a "TCS Nashik" WhatsApp group. Authorities are now working to retrieve these digital records to establish a timeline of the alleged harassment. The remand report further details a pattern of professional intimidation. It is alleged that the accused forced the victim to perform their assigned tasks and intentionally submitted faulty performance reports to superiors to sabotage the victim’s career. Additionally, the accused reportedly suggested "black magic" as a solution to the victim’s personal family grievances, further complicating the nature of the exploitation.

In court, the defense counsel argued against the necessity of extended police custody. They maintained that since the police had already seized the mobile devices of the accused, the digital evidence was secured, making physical remand unnecessary. However, the police emphasized the need to seize the vehicles-a Maruti Zen and a Maruti Swift-allegedly used to transport the victim to various locations, including a hotel where he was purportedly pressured to consume non-vegetarian food against his wishes. Nashik TCS Case: ‘Kept Staring at My Chest’, Says Survivor As She Details Alleged Harassment.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded the four accused-Tausif Attar, Danish Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, and Raza Memon-to police custody until April 29. To date, nine FIRs have been registered in connection with the TCS Nashik unit, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).