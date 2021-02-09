Panjim (Goa) [India], February 9 (ANI): Goa government on Tuesday said it had proposed to complete the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination to all the health workers by February 12.

According to an official statement, the state government proposes to complete the first dose of Covid-19 vaccinations to all healthcare workers who are registered on Cowin portal, by the upcoming Friday.

''All those doctors, medical, paramedical staff and support staff both from government and private sector who are registered on Cowin portal, are requested to visit their nearest Government Health Facility -District Hospitals, Sub Districts Hospitals, Urban, Community and Primary Health Centers- with their Aadhaar card and get themselves vaccinated by February 12, 2021. All the Health Centers will have vaccinations session on Thursday (February 11) and Friday from 9 am to 5 pm,'' the statement said today. (ANI)

