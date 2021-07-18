Panaji, Jul 18 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 120 and reached 1,69,740 on Sunday, while the day also saw two patients dying and 219 people getting discharged, an official said.

The state has so far seen 3,111 deaths and its recovery count is 1,65,067, leading to an active caseload of 1,562, the official informed.

With 4,540 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa has gone up to 10,02,033.

