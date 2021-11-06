Panaji, Nov 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,78,281 on Saturday with the addition of 21 cases, while one death took the toll in the state to 3,367, an official said.

The number of people who were discharged post recovery stood at 1,74,601, including 23 on Saturday, leaving Goa with an active caseload of 313, he said.

With 3,436 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 14,83,164, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,281, new cases 21, death toll 3367, discharged 174601, active cases 313, samples tested till date 14,83,164.

