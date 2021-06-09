Panaji, Jun 9 (PTI) Goa police on Wednesday arrested a Russian national for allegedly possessing drugs worth Rs 8.5 lakh at Morjim in North Goa, an official said.

Talking to PTI, Pernem police station inspector Jivba Dalvi said the arrest was made following a raid.

"Russian national Dmitry Boldov (41) was arrested at Morjim beach for possessing LSD and ganja. The drugs were immediately seized and the accused was taken into custody. The contraband is worth Rs 8,50,000 in the international market," he said.

An offence under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused, Dalvi added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)